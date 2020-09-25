Uzbekistan Airways in October 2020 plans to restore 2nd weekly flight on Tashkent – Dubai route, operating from 05OCT20. Service on Mondays will be operated by Airbus A320, Fridays by 787-8 Dreamliner (with aircraft code 789) aircraft. Following schedule effective until 24OCT20.
HY333 TAS0825 – 1100DXB 320 1
HY333 TAS1750 – 2025DXB 789 5
HY334 DXB1230 – 1640TAS 320 1
HY334 DXB2200 – 0210+1TAS 789 5
Uzbekistan Airways restores Dubai frequencies from Oct 2020
