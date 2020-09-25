vivaAerobus starting today (25SEP20) plans to add 2 domestic routes from Mexico City, with flights to La Paz and Veracruz, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned operational schedule as follows.
Mexico City – La Paz eff 25SEP20 4 weekly
VB1344 MEX0950 – 1120LAP 320 x236
VB1345 LAP1150 – 1515MEX 320 x236
Mexico City – Veracruz eff 25SEP20 1 daily
VB1422 MEX0600 – 0720VER 320 D
VB1423 VER0745 – 0910MEX 320 D
vivaAerobus domestic network expansion in late-Sep 2020
