Biman Bangladesh Airlines W20 UK operations as of 24SEP20

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to restore 2nd weekly flight to London Heathrow, as the airline schedules service on Wednesdays and Sundays, effective 25OCT20. Boeing 787-8/-9 aircraft will operate Dhaka – Sylhet – London Heathrow routing.



BG001 DAC0815 – 0900ZYL1015 – 1600LHR 789 3

BG001 DAC0815 – 0900ZYL1015 – 1600LHR 788 7

BG202 LHR1815 – 1015+1ZYL1120+1 – 1200+1DAC 789 3

BG202 LHR1820 – 0940+1ZYL1040+1 – 1120+1DAC 788 7



The 2 weekly flights is scheduled until 27MAR21, the end of winter season, although further changes remain likely. The airline’s Dhaka – Manchester – Sylhet – Dhaka 3 weekly flights remain closed for reservation until 31MAR21.