Biman Bangladesh Airlines W20 UK operations as of 24SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to restore 2nd weekly flight to London Heathrow, as the airline schedules service on Wednesdays and Sundays, effective 25OCT20. Boeing 787-8/-9 aircraft will operate Dhaka – Sylhet – London Heathrow routing.

BG001 DAC0815 – 0900ZYL1015 – 1600LHR 789 3
BG001 DAC0815 – 0900ZYL1015 – 1600LHR 788 7

BG202 LHR1815 – 1015+1ZYL1120+1 – 1200+1DAC 789 3
BG202 LHR1820 – 0940+1ZYL1040+1 – 1120+1DAC 788 7

The 2 weekly flights is scheduled until 27MAR21, the end of winter season, although further changes remain likely. The airline’s Dhaka – Manchester – Sylhet – Dhaka 3 weekly flights remain closed for reservation until 31MAR21.

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.