Qatar Airways suspends Birmingham / Cardiff in W20 as of 25SEP20

Qatar Airways on Friday (25SEP20) filed additional service changes to the UK, for winter 2020/21 season. Latest revision as of 25SEP20 sees the closure of following routes



Doha – Birmingham 7 weekly service cancelled in W20. First available flight for booking now scheduled on 28MAR21

Doha – Cardiff 5 weekly service cancelled in W20. First available flight for booking now scheduled on 28MAR21



Previously reported changes:

Doha – Edinburgh Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB (2 of 4 weekly by A350 from 01FEB21, all 4 weekly by A350 from 01MAR21)

Doha – London Gatwick Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7 weekly form 26DEC20), 787-8 operating

Doha – London Heathrow Reduce from 6 to 4 daily, 777-300ER operating. QR015/016 operated by A350-900XWB instead of 777 during following period: 01NOV20 – 16DEC20, 01MAR21 – 27MAR21

Doha – Manchester Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777/787/A350