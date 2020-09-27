Juneyao Airlines next week plans to operate one-time service to London, as the airline schedules Nanjing – London Gatwick route. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to operate this route on 04OCT20.
HO1761 NKG0900 – 1430LGW 789 04OCT20
HO1762 LGW1630 – 1130+1NKG 789 04OCT20
Juneyao Airlines schedules one-time Nanjing – London Gatwick service in Oct 2020
