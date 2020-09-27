Hainan Airlines week of 28SEP20 Chongqing – Manchester operations

Hainan Airlines this week is launching Phase 2 of special charter service to the UK, in in partnership with 23 Universities throughout the UK. For the week of 28SEP20, Boeing 787-9 continues to operate Chongqing – Manchester flight, with following schedule.



HU7953 CKG0100 – 0530MAN 789 x247