flydubai Nov/Dec 2020 frequency changes as of 27SEP20

flydubai this month gradually filed service reduction for the first half of Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 31DEC20. Planned service reductions, based on comparison of OAG schedules 02AUG20 vs 27SEP20, as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Dubai – Abha Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Amman Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Ashgabat Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Asmara Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Baghdad Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 35 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Baku Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Basra Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Beirut Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Belgrade Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Bucharest Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Dammam Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Djibouti Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Erbil Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Gassim Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Hofuf Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Isfahan Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Jazan Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Jeddah Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Juba Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Kabul Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly

Dubai – Kazan Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Khartoum Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Kuwait City Reduce from 56 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Madinah Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 35 to 21 weekly

Dubai – Najaf Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Odessa Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Quetta Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Salalah Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Samara Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Dubai – Sarajevo Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Sialkot Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Sofia Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Dubai – Taif Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

Dubai – Tbilisi Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Dubai – Yangon – Krabi Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Yerevan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Dubai – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly



Following route sees frequency increase for entire winter season:

Dubai – Nur-Sultan Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Following routes cancelled during winter season:

Dubai – Catania

Dubai – Naples

Dubai – Port Sudan – Khartoum – Dubai