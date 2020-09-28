flydubai Nov/Dec 2020 frequency changes as of 27SEP20

flydubai this month gradually filed service reduction for the first half of Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 31DEC20. Planned service reductions, based on comparison of OAG schedules 02AUG20 vs 27SEP20, as follows.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Dubai – Abha Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Alexandria Borg el Arab Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Amman Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Ashgabat Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Asmara Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Baghdad Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Bahrain Reduce from 35 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Baku Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Basra Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Beirut Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Belgrade Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Bucharest Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Colombo Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Dammam Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Djibouti Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Erbil Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Gassim Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Hofuf Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Isfahan Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Jazan Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Jeddah Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Juba Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Kabul Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly
Dubai – Karachi Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly
Dubai – Kazan Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Khartoum Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Kuwait City Reduce from 56 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Madinah Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 35 to 21 weekly
Dubai – Najaf Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Odessa Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Quetta Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Salalah Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Samara Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Dubai – Sarajevo Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Sialkot Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Sofia Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Dubai – Taif Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly
Dubai – Tbilisi Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Dubai – Yangon – Krabi Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Yerevan Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Dubai – Zanzibar – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly
Following route sees frequency increase for entire winter season:
Dubai – Nur-Sultan Increase from 5 to 7 weekly
Following routes cancelled during winter season:
Dubai – Catania
Dubai – Naples
Dubai – Port Sudan – Khartoum – Dubai