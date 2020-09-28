Swiss A321neo October 2020 operations as of 25SEP20

Swiss starting October 2020 is launching Airbus A321neo service, based on last week’s schedule update. As of 25SEP20, A321neo to operate following routes during the month of October. Note certain routes will only see one-time A321neo service, based on current listing.



Zurich – Athens

Zurich – Belgrade

Zurich – Berlin Tegel

Zurich – Hamburg

Zurich – Lisbon

Zurich – Malaga

Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo

Zurich – Naples

Zurich – Palermo

Zurich – Porto

Zurich – St. Petersburg