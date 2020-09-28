Swiss starting October 2020 is launching Airbus A321neo service, based on last week’s schedule update. As of 25SEP20, A321neo to operate following routes during the month of October. Note certain routes will only see one-time A321neo service, based on current listing.
Zurich – Athens
Zurich – Belgrade
Zurich – Berlin Tegel
Zurich – Hamburg
Zurich – Lisbon
Zurich – Malaga
Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo
Zurich – Naples
Zurich – Palermo
Zurich – Porto
Zurich – St. Petersburg
Swiss A321neo October 2020 operations as of 25SEP20
