United Airlines in recent schedule update extended reduced operation to Canada into the first quarter of 2021. For the period of 25OCT20 – 10FEB21, United plans to continue to maintain 6 routes. All other services are tentatively scheduled to resume on 11FEB21 as of 25SEP20, however this remains subject to change.
Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 2 daily CRJ550/E175
Denver – Calgary 1 daily E175
Denver – Vancouver 1 daily A319 (2 daily from 05JAN21)
San Francisco – Vancouver 2 daily A319/E175
Washington Dulles – Montreal 1 daily ERJ145
Washington Dulles – Toronto 1 daily CRJ700
United extends Canada service reduction to Feb 2021
Posted
United Airlines in recent schedule update extended reduced operation to Canada into the first quarter of 2021. For the period of 25OCT20 – 10FEB21, United plans to continue to maintain 6 routes. All other services are tentatively scheduled to resume on 11FEB21 as of 25SEP20, however this remains subject to change.