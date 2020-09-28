United extends Canada service reduction to Feb 2021

United Airlines in recent schedule update extended reduced operation to Canada into the first quarter of 2021. For the period of 25OCT20 – 10FEB21, United plans to continue to maintain 6 routes. All other services are tentatively scheduled to resume on 11FEB21 as of 25SEP20, however this remains subject to change.



Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 2 daily CRJ550/E175

Denver – Calgary 1 daily E175

Denver – Vancouver 1 daily A319 (2 daily from 05JAN21)

San Francisco – Vancouver 2 daily A319/E175

Washington Dulles – Montreal 1 daily ERJ145

Washington Dulles – Toronto 1 daily CRJ700