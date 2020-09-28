Luxair W20 European network additions

Luxair during winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce various European routes, including selected service resumptions.
Luxembourg – Bologna eff 27OCT20 3 weekly Dash8-Q400 (Last served until October 1999)
Luxembourg – Bucharest eff 30NOV20 2 weekly 737-800
Luxembourg – Krakow eff 30NOV20 2 weekly Dash8-Q400
Luxembourg – Paphos eff 15FEB21 1 weekly 737-700 (Last served until November 2012)
Luxembourg – Podgorica eff 18DEC20 2 weekly Dash8-Q400
Separately, the airline is consolidating service to Bari and Palermo in winter season, with following routing:
Luxembourg – Palermo – Bari – Luxembourg eff 18DEC20 2 weekly 737-800/-800
