Asiana Airlines schedules A380 sightseeing charter flights in Oct 2020

Asiana Airlines in late-October 2020 is operating 2 sightseeing charter flights on board Airbus A380, with the flight path listed as Seoul Incheon – Gangneung – Pohang – Gimhae (Busan) – Jeju – Seoul Incheon. Service will operate on 24OCT20 and 25OCT20.



In GDS and OAG schedules, the airline lists the schedule as Seoul Incheon – Pohang, instead of Seoul Incheon – Seoul Incheon.



OZ8999 ICN1100 – 1320KPO 388 24OCT20 / 25OCT20