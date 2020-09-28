Eurowings/Lufthansa closes Munich – Bangkok W20 reservations as of 25SEP20

Eurowings and Lufthansa in recent inventory update once again closed reservation for Munich – Bangkok route, previously scheduled from 25OCT20. As of 25SEP20, planned 1 daily Eurowings A330-300 service is not available for reservation for travel between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21.



Previously filed schedule as follows.



EW1206/LH5446 MUC1620 – 0850+1BKK 333 D

EW1207/LH5447 BKK1020 – 1655MUC 333 D