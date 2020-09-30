Air Seychelles during Northern winter season plans to offer service to The Maldives, previously served until April 2005. Subject to Government Approval, Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate this route once weekly, during the period of 05DEC20 – 09JAN21.
HM124 SEZ0755 – 1205MLE 32N 6
HM123 MLE1550 – 1755SEZ 32N 6
Air Seychelles plans to resume Maldives service in Dec 2020/Jan 2021
Posted
Air Seychelles during Northern winter season plans to offer service to The Maldives, previously served until April 2005. Subject to Government Approval, Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate this route once weekly, during the period of 05DEC20 – 09JAN21.