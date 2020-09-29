Avianca 28SEP20 – 24OCT20 Colombia International operations as of 25SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Avianca yesterday (28SEP20) resumed regular International passenger service from Colombia, initially operating service to/from Medellin. Flights to/from Bogota will gradually resume on 01OCT20. Planned operation for the period of 28SEP20 – 24OCT20, on flights operated by Avianca aircraft, as follows.

Additional changes remain highly possible.

Bogota – Cancun eff 16OCT20 2 weekly A320
Bogota – Guatemala City eff 17OCT20 1 weekly A319
Bogota – Guayaquil eff 01OCT20 4 weekly A319/320
Bogota – La Paz eff 17OCT20 2 weekly A319
Bogota – Mexico City eff 01OCT20 4 weekly A319 (5 weekly A320 from 15OCT20)
Bogota – Miami eff 01OCT20 1 daily A320
Bogota – New York JFK eff 01OCT20 1 daily A319
Bogota – Punta Cana eff 16OCT20 4 weekly A319/320
Bogota – Quito eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A319
Bogota – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 16OCT20 2 weekly A319
Bogota – Santiago de Chile eff 15OCT20 1 daily A319
Bogota – Santo Domingo eff 15OCT20 1 weekly A319
Bogota – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 02OCT20 2 weekly A319 (4 weekly from 15OCT20)
Bogota – Washington Dulles eff 16OCT20 2 weekly A319
Medellin – Miami eff 28SEP20 4 weekly A320
Medellin – New York JFK eff 28SEP20 4 weekly A319

Twitter LinkedIn
