LOT Polish Airlines Oct 2020 operations as of 25SEP20

LOT Polish Airlines during the month of October 2020 plans to operate following service, based on schedule listing as of 25SEP20. Due to various travel restrictions, last minute adjustment remains highly possible.



The following operation covers the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, the remainder of summer 2020 season.



Budapest – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly

Budapest – Wroclaw 1 weekly

Krakow – Chicago O’Hare 1 weekly

Krakow – Gdansk 7 weekly (3 weekly from week of 11OCT20)

Krakow – Szczytno 2 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Arvidsjaur – Gallivare 4 weekly

Vilnius – London City 5 weekly

Warsaw – Amsterdam 8 weekly

Warsaw – Athens 1 weekly (week of 04OCT20)

Warsaw – Belgrade 4 weekly

Warsaw – Berlin Tegel 6-7 weekly

Warsaw – Brussels 10 weekly

Warsaw – Bucharest 5 weekly

Warsaw – Budapest 11 weekly

Warsaw – Bydgoszcz 6 weekly

Warsaw – Chicago O’Hare 4 weekly

Warsaw – Copenhagen 9 weekly

Warsaw – Dublin 4 weekly

Warsaw – Dubrovnik 2-3 weekly

Warsaw – Dusseldorf 7 weekly

Warsaw – Frankfurt 9 weekly

Warsaw – Gdansk 21 weekly

Warsaw – Geneva 7 weekly

Warsaw – Hamburg 7 weekly

Warsaw – Istanbul 7 weekly

Warsaw – Kalamata 1 weekly (week of 04OCT20)

Warsaw – Katowice 13 weekly

Warsaw – Krakow 21 weekly

Warsaw – Kyiv Borispil 10 weekly

Warsaw – London Heathrow 9-10 weekly

Warsaw – Lublin 6 weekly

Warsaw – Lviv 7 weekly

Warsaw – Madrid 1-2 weekly

Warsaw – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly

Warsaw – Minsk 4 weekly

Warsaw – Munich 9 weekly

Warsaw – New York JFK 5 weekly

Warsaw – Odessa 7 weekly

Warsaw – Oslo 7 weekly

Warsaw – Paris CDG 6-8 weekly

Warsaw – Poznan 13 weekly

Warsaw – Prague 11 weekly

Warsaw – Riga 4 weekly

Warsaw – Rzeszow 20-23 weekly

Warsaw – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly

Warsaw – Sofia 8 weekly

Warsaw – Split 1 weekly

Warsaw – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly

Warsaw – Stuttgart 7 weekly

Warsaw – Szczecin 12 weekly

Warsaw – Tallinn 10 weekly

Warsaw – Tianjin 1 flight from WAW on 14OCT20

Warsaw – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

Warsaw – Toronto 3 weekly

Warsaw – Venice 4 weekly

Warsaw – Vienna 8 weekly

Warsaw – Vilnius 13 weekly

Warsaw – Wroclaw 20 weekly

Warsaw – Zadar 1 weekly

Warsaw – Zagreb 4-5 weekly

Warsaw – Zakynthos 1 weekly (week of 04OCT20)

Warsaw – Zielona Gora 10 weekly

Warsaw – Zurich 10 weekly