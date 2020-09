Aeroflot Oct 2020 International operations as of 25SEP20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines during the month of October 2020 plans to operate following International routes, as of 25SEP20. Due to travel restrictions, certain International service listed below may see limitation of flight bookings, such as restricted to International-International connection only.



Additional changes remain possible.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya 14 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Baku 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barcelona 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bishkek 5 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bodrum 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Budapest 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Cairo 3 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dalaman 7 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 35 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 11 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Los Angeles 1 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Milan Malpensa 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Minsk 1 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 1 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nur-Sultan 1 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Osh 3 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Prague 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tashkent 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tel Aviv 1 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Vienna 2 weekly

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yerevan 4 weekly