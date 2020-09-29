WestJet October 2020 International operations as of 25SEP20

WestJet earlier this month filed service adjustment for its International operations, for the month of October 2020. As of 25SEP20, planned International service for the period of 05OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.



Calgary – Cancun 1 weekly 737-800

Calgary – London Gatwick 2 weekly 787-9

Calgary – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-700

Calgary – Los Cabos 1 weekly 737-800

Calgary – Palm Springs 2 weekly 737-800

Calgary – Phoenix 3 weekly 737-700/-800

Calgary – Puerto Vallarta 2 weekly 737-700/-800

Toronto – Cancun 1 weekly 737-800

Toronto – Kingston 1 weekly 737-700

Toronto – London Gatwick 2 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Montego Bay 2 weekly 737-800