WestJet earlier this month filed service adjustment for its International operations, for the month of October 2020. As of 25SEP20, planned International service for the period of 05OCT20 – 24OCT20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely.
Calgary – Cancun 1 weekly 737-800
Calgary – London Gatwick 2 weekly 787-9
Calgary – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-700
Calgary – Los Cabos 1 weekly 737-800
Calgary – Palm Springs 2 weekly 737-800
Calgary – Phoenix 3 weekly 737-700/-800
Calgary – Puerto Vallarta 2 weekly 737-700/-800
Toronto – Cancun 1 weekly 737-800
Toronto – Kingston 1 weekly 737-700
Toronto – London Gatwick 2 weekly 787-9
Toronto – Montego Bay 2 weekly 737-800
WestJet October 2020 International operations as of 25SEP20
