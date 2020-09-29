Bulgarian carrier Voyage Air on its website has opened reservation for summer 2021 season, scheduled between June and September 2020. Initially the airline opens reservation on following routes between Varna and Germany, as of 28SEP20.
Varna – Bremen eff 02JUN21 2 weekly
VO126 VAR0500 – 0640BRE 735 37
VO127 BRE0720 – 1100VAR 735 37
Varna – Erfurt eff 06JUN21 1 weekly
VO196 VAR1200 – 1330ERF 735 7
VO197 ERF1420 – 1750VAR 735 7
Varna – Stuttgart eff 08JUN21 2 weekly
VO114 VAR0500 – 0630STR 735 25
VO115 STR0730 – 1100VAR 735 25
Voyage Air S21 preliminary scheduled operations as of 28SEP20
Posted
Bulgarian carrier Voyage Air on its website has opened reservation for summer 2021 season, scheduled between June and September 2020. Initially the airline opens reservation on following routes between Varna and Germany, as of 28SEP20.