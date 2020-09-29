Qatar Airways in Northern winter 2020/21 season will continue to operate service to Brisbane, as the airline opened reservation for travel on/after 25OCT20, in the last 24 hours. The oneWorld member plans to continue operate Doha – Brisbane – Auckland routing 3 times weekly, on board Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft.
QR912 DOH0040 – 2130BNE2300 – 0515+1AKL 351 135
QR913 AKL2000 – 2045BNE2215 – 0610+1DOH 351 246
Qatar Airways extends Brisbane service into 1Q21
