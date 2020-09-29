Croatia Airlines week of 04OCT20 operations as of 27SEP20

Croatia Airlines during the week of 04OCT20 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules listing as of 27SEP20. The following list only highlights the week of 04OCT20 due to frequency variation in October, which additional changes remain highly likely due to fluid travel restrictions.



Dubrovnik – Frankfurt 1 weekly

Dubrovnik – Osijek 1 weekly

Dubrovnik – Rome 1 weekly

Dubrovnik – Split 2 weekly

Pula – Zadar 6 weekly

Rijeka – Munich 1 weekly

Split – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly

Split – Dusseldorf 1 weekly

Split – Frankfurt 4 weekly

Split – Munich 7 weekly

Split – Osijek 1 weekly

Split – Paris CDG 1 weekly

Split – Rome 3 weekly

Split – Vienna 2 weekly

Zagreb – Amsterdam 5 weekly

Zagreb – Brac 2 weekly

Zagreb – Brussels 3 weekly

Zagreb – Dublin 1 weekly

Zagreb – Dubrovnik 19 weekly

Zagreb – Dubronvik – Rome 1 weekly

Zagreb – Frankfurt 22 weekly

Zagreb – London Heathrow 2 weekly

Zagreb – Munich 2 weekly

Zagreb – Paris CDG 1 weekly

Zagreb – Pula 6 weekly

Zagreb – Sarajevo 1 weekly

Zagreb – Skopje 1 weekly

Zagreb – Split 20 weekly

Zagreb – Zadar 12 weekly

Zagreb – Zurich 4 weekly