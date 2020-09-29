Croatia Airlines during the week of 04OCT20 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules listing as of 27SEP20. The following list only highlights the week of 04OCT20 due to frequency variation in October, which additional changes remain highly likely due to fluid travel restrictions.
Dubrovnik – Frankfurt 1 weekly
Dubrovnik – Osijek 1 weekly
Dubrovnik – Rome 1 weekly
Dubrovnik – Split 2 weekly
Pula – Zadar 6 weekly
Rijeka – Munich 1 weekly
Split – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly
Split – Dusseldorf 1 weekly
Split – Frankfurt 4 weekly
Split – Munich 7 weekly
Split – Osijek 1 weekly
Split – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Split – Rome 3 weekly
Split – Vienna 2 weekly
Zagreb – Amsterdam 5 weekly
Zagreb – Brac 2 weekly
Zagreb – Brussels 3 weekly
Zagreb – Dublin 1 weekly
Zagreb – Dubrovnik 19 weekly
Zagreb – Dubronvik – Rome 1 weekly
Zagreb – Frankfurt 22 weekly
Zagreb – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Zagreb – Munich 2 weekly
Zagreb – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Zagreb – Pula 6 weekly
Zagreb – Sarajevo 1 weekly
Zagreb – Skopje 1 weekly
Zagreb – Split 20 weekly
Zagreb – Zadar 12 weekly
Zagreb – Zurich 4 weekly
Croatia Airlines week of 04OCT20 operations as of 27SEP20
Posted
