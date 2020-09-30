Air Arabia Abu Dhabi adds Chittagong service from mid-Oct 2020

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi in October 2020 continues to expand its network, as the airline schedules Abu Dhabi – Chittagong nonstop service, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. This route will be served twice weekly from 11OCT20.



Following schedule effective for the month of November 2020.



3L061 AUH0900 – 1545CGP 320 27

3L062 CGP1625 – 2045AUH 320 27