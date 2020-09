EGYPTAIR schedules one-time Baghdad – Washington charter in Oct 2020

EGYPTAIR in the first week of October 2020 once again schedules charter flight between Iraq and the US, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate Cairo – Baghdad – Washington Dulles routing, with following schedules.

Planned operation remains subject to change.



MS3051 CAI0505 – 0830BGW1000 – 1600IAD 789 06OCT20

MS3052 IAD1930 – 1410+1BGW1540+1 – 1715+1CAI 789 07OCT20