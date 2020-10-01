Silk Air during the month of October 2020 resumes passenger service to Nepal, as the airline schedules service on 10OCT20, 17OCT20 and 31OCT20. Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates following schedule.
MI412 SIN0915 – 1210KTM 738
MI411 KTM1310 – 2020SIN 738
Silk Air resumes Kathmandu passenger service in Oct 2020
