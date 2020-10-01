Silk Air resumes Kathmandu passenger service in Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Silk Air during the month of October 2020 resumes passenger service to Nepal, as the airline schedules service on 10OCT20, 17OCT20 and 31OCT20. Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates following schedule.

MI412 SIN0915 – 1210KTM 738
MI411 KTM1310 – 2020SIN 738

Share this article

Routes Reconnected Sponsorship Brochure

Our brand new hybrid event will provide you with bespoke opportunities to showcase your organisation's innovative recovery strategy.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.