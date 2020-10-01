Shenzhen Airlines last week resumed Shenzhen – Phnom Penh service, initially operating once weekly. From 24SEP20 to 24OCT20, this route is operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, switching to A320 from 25OCT20 for winter 2020/21 season.
ZH9045 SZX1315 – 1520PNH 738 4
ZH9046 PNH1720 – 2105SZX 738 4
Shenzhen Airlines resumes Shenzhen – Phnom Penh from late-Sep 2020
