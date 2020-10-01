Turkish Airlines NW20 Sao Paulo / Buenos Aires service adjustment as of 30SEP20

By Jim Liu

Turkish Airlines in this week’s schedule update filed changes to South America service, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Reported earlier this week on Airlineroute, the Star Alliance carrier will resume Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos sector from 16OCT20, operating 3 times weekly, on board Boeing 787-9. This will extend to Buenos Aires Ezeiza from 01NOV20.

TK015 IST1020 – 1750GRU1915 – 2215EZE 789 247
TK016 EZE2350 – 0220+1GRU0355+1 – 2230+1IST 789 247

The 4 weekly nonstop Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos terminator TK193/194 service will return on 01JAN21, also with 787-9. Planned A350-900XWB operation to both Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires has been postponed to 28MAR21 at the earliest.