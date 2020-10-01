Ryanair at the launch of winter schedule plans to add Leeds/Bradford – Vilnius service, operating 3 weekly flights. First flight is scheduled on 26OCT20. 2 of 3 weekly flights operated by Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the remaining one weekly (Wednesdays) is operated by Buzz.
FR212 LBA1415 – 1900VNO 738 5
FR212 LBA1440 – 1925VNO 738 1
FR212 LBA1845 – 2330VNO 73S 3
FR213 VNO1725 – 1820LBA 738 3
FR213 VNO1925 – 2010LBA 738 5
FR213 VNO1950 – 2035LBA 73S 1
Ryanair adds Leeds/Bradford – Vilnius from late-Oct 2020
Posted
Ryanair at the launch of winter schedule plans to add Leeds/Bradford – Vilnius service, operating 3 weekly flights. First flight is scheduled on 26OCT20. 2 of 3 weekly flights operated by Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the remaining one weekly (Wednesdays) is operated by Buzz.