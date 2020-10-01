Ryanair this week announced expanded service at Naples, as the airline launches 5 domestic Italy routes at the beginning of winter schedule. All services listed below will be operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800.
Naples – Cagliari eff 26OCT20 2 weekly
Naples – Genoa eff 27OCT20 3 weekly
Naples – Palermo eff 25OCT20 4 weekly
Naples – Trieste eff 25OCT20 4 weekly
Naples – Turin eff 25OCT20 4 weekly
Ryanair schedules new domestic links from Naples from late-Oct 2020
