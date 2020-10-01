airBaltic W20 Frequency reductions as of 30SEP20

airBaltic in recent weeks filed additional changes to its planned winter 2020/21 operation, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, which sees additional service reductions. The following planned frequency reduction is based on the airline’s PDF schedules listing as of 15JUL20 vs 30SEP20.



Additional changes may occur, due to various travel restrictions.



Riga – Abu Dhabi 4 weekly cancelled

Riga – Berlin Reduce from 13 to 10 weekly

Riga – Billund Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Riga – Brussels Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Riga – Budapest 2 weekly cancelled

Riga – Dublin Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Riga – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly (from 3 to 2 weekly 15JAN21 – 21FEB21)

Riga – Frankfurt Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Riga – Gothenburg Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

Riga – Hamburg Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Riga – Helsinki Reduce from 20 to 14 weekly

Riga – Kyiv Borispil Reduce from 20 to 12 weekly

Riga – Liepaja Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Riga – Madrid 04JAN21 – 03MAR21 2 weekly cancelled

Riga – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Riga – Minsk Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Riga – Munich Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Riga – Oslo Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Riga – Palanga Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Riga – Paris CDG Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Riga – Prague Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Riga – Rome 04JAN21 – 27MAR21 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Riga – Stockholm Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

Riga – Stuttgart Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Riga – Tallinn Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Riga – Turku Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly (No changes for 11JAN21 – 28FEB21, previously listed as 4 weekly)

Riga – Vienna Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Riga – Vilnius Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Riga – Warsaw Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

Riga – Zurich Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tallinn – Copenhagen Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Tallinn – Vienna Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Tallinn – Vilnius Reduce from 11 to 6 weekly