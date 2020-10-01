airBaltic W20 Frequency reductions as of 30SEP20

airBaltic in recent weeks filed additional changes to its planned winter 2020/21 operation, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, which sees additional service reductions. The following planned frequency reduction is based on the airline’s PDF schedules listing as of 15JUL20 vs 30SEP20.
Additional changes may occur, due to various travel restrictions.
Riga – Abu Dhabi 4 weekly cancelled
Riga – Berlin Reduce from 13 to 10 weekly
Riga – Billund Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Riga – Brussels Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Riga – Budapest 2 weekly cancelled
Riga – Dublin Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Riga – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly (from 3 to 2 weekly 15JAN21 – 21FEB21)
Riga – Frankfurt Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
Riga – Gothenburg Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly
Riga – Hamburg Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Riga – Helsinki Reduce from 20 to 14 weekly
Riga – Kyiv Borispil Reduce from 20 to 12 weekly
Riga – Liepaja Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Riga – Madrid 04JAN21 – 03MAR21 2 weekly cancelled
Riga – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Riga – Minsk Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Riga – Moscow Sheremetyevo Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly
Riga – Munich Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
Riga – Oslo Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly
Riga – Palanga Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly
Riga – Paris CDG Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Riga – Prague Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Riga – Rome 04JAN21 – 27MAR21 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Riga – Stockholm Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly
Riga – Stuttgart Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Riga – Tallinn Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly
Riga – Turku Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly (No changes for 11JAN21 – 28FEB21, previously listed as 4 weekly)
Riga – Vienna Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Riga – Vilnius Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly
Riga – Warsaw Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly
Riga – Zurich Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Tallinn – Copenhagen Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Tallinn – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Tallinn – Vienna Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Tallinn – Vilnius Reduce from 11 to 6 weekly
airBaltic W20 Frequency reductions as of 30SEP20
