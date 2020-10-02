brussels airlines in February 2021 plans to resume 2 additional long-haul destinations, where its A330 aircraft once again operates service to Luanda and New York JFK.
Brussels – Luanda – Kinshasa – Brussels eff 18FEB21 2 weekly A330-300
SN359 BRU1035 – 1915LAD2015 – 2125FIH2255 – 0710+1BRU 333 47
Brussels – New York JFK eff 15FEB21 4 weekly A330-300 (Schedule below until 10MAR21)
SN501 BRU1035 – 1230JFK 333 x247
SN502 JFK1815 – 0730+1BRU 333 x247
brussels airlines resumes Luanda / New York service in Feb 2021
