Ryanair at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to add Paris Beauvais – Paphos service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route twice weekly, effective from 30OCT20.
FR7483 BVA1100 – 1610PFO 738 1
FR7483 BVA1805 – 2315PFO 738 5
FR7484 PFO0725 – 1035BVA 738 1
FR7484 PFO1430 – 1740BVA 738 5
Ryanair adds Paris Beauvais – Paphos service from late-Oct 2020
