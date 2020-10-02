Luxair S21 Mahon / Ibiza routing adjustment

By Jim Liu

Luxair in summer 2021 season plans to adjust operational routing to Mahon and Ibiza, reflected in recent schedule update. From 15MAY21, the 2nd weekly flight will be operating as Luxembourg – Mahon – Ibiza – Luxembourg routing, instead of opposite in summer 2020, with 737-800 aircraft.

LG699 LUX0810 – 1005MAH1055 – 1145IBZ 73H 6
LG700 MAH1055 – 1145IBZ1230 – 1440LUX 73H 6

The airline also operates 1 weekly each nonstop Luxembourg – Mahon (737-700) and Luxembourg – Ibiza (Dash8-Q400) terminator service.


