Singapore Airlines Nov/Dec 2020 operations as of 02OCT20

Singapore Airlines on Friday 02OCT20 finalized planned operation for the rest of 2020, including aircraft changes. For the period of 01NOV20 – 31DEC20, the airline plans to operate following routes. Additional changes remain possible, pending on further travel restrictions development.



Singapore – Adelaide 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Amsterdam 5 weekly A350-900XWB (6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Auckland 4 weekly A350-900XWB (6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 1 weekly 737-800 (no specific remark on Silk Air aircraft; A320 listed for December)

Singapore – Bangkok 5 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 01DEC20. Passenger traffic from Singapore from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Brisbane 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Christchurch 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Copenhagen 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Dhaka 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Fukuoka 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Hanoi 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Hong Kong 10 weekly 787-10/A350-900XWB

Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Jakarta 10 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Johannesburg 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – London Heathrow 12 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Manila 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-900XWB (12 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 6 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Surabaya 2 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Sydney 7 weekly A350-900XWB/787-10 (10 weekly from 01DEC20)

Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Zurich 4 weekly A350-900XWB



Silk Air service

Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Kathmandu 1 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Male eff 01DEC20 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Penang 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Phnom Penh 3 weekly 737-800



As the airline finalized schedule up to 31DEC20, previously reported preliminary operation changes for entire Northern winter season is now tentatively scheduled to begin as early as 01JAN21.