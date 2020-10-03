Singapore Airlines Nov/Dec 2020 operations as of 02OCT20

Singapore Airlines on Friday 02OCT20 finalized planned operation for the rest of 2020, including aircraft changes. For the period of 01NOV20 – 31DEC20, the airline plans to operate following routes. Additional changes remain possible, pending on further travel restrictions development.
Singapore – Adelaide 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Amsterdam 5 weekly A350-900XWB (6 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Auckland 4 weekly A350-900XWB (6 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 1 weekly 737-800 (no specific remark on Silk Air aircraft; A320 listed for December)
Singapore – Bangkok 5 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 01DEC20. Passenger traffic from Singapore from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Brisbane 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Christchurch 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Copenhagen 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Dhaka 2 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Fukuoka 1 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Hanoi 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Hong Kong 10 weekly 787-10/A350-900XWB
Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Jakarta 10 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Johannesburg 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – London Heathrow 12 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Manila 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-900XWB (12 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Osaka Kansai 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 6 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Surabaya 2 weekly 777-300ER
Singapore – Sydney 7 weekly A350-900XWB/787-10 (10 weekly from 01DEC20)
Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore 2 weekly A350-900XWB
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly 787-10
Singapore – Zurich 4 weekly A350-900XWB
Silk Air service
Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Kathmandu 1 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Male eff 01DEC20 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Penang 2 weekly 737-800
Singapore – Phnom Penh 3 weekly 737-800
As the airline finalized schedule up to 31DEC20, previously reported preliminary operation changes for entire Northern winter season is now tentatively scheduled to begin as early as 01JAN21.
