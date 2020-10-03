United NW20 Long-Haul operations as of 02OCT20

United Airlines during the weekend of 02OCT20’s schedule update filed planned operation for most of Northern winter 2020/21 season. Note, majority of the schedule update focuses on operation for November 2020, however certain routes already see overall reductions for entire season.



Planned operational changes as follows. Note service for Guam and Micronesia Island Hopper listed below is only in effect for November 2020 only, while selected service are tentatively to resume, or see aircraft changes from 01DEC20 or 05JAN21. These will see further changes in the next weeks.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 767 tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 26MAR21)

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels 3 weekly 787-9 (-10 from 03DEC20)

Chicago O’Hare – Delhi eff 10DEC20 1 daily 787-9, new route

UA712 ORD1825 – 2010+1DEL 789 D

UA713 DEL0155 – 0615ORD 789 D



Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9 (777-200ER from 01DEC20)

Chicago O’Hare – Hong Kong eff 06DEC20 Service resumption since 2019, 1 weekly 777-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 (2 daily 767-300ER from 01DEC20)

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 05MAR21 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 05JAN21 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Chicago O’Hare – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily cancelled (Planned new service tentatively to commence on 27MAR21)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 02NOV20 Service resumption, 3 weekly (Tentatively scheduled 1 daily from 01DEC20)

Denver – London Heathrow eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 737-700 operates on 13-14NOV20, 27-28NOV20

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200

Guam – Koror 737-700 operates on 01NOV20, 22NOV20

Guam – Manila 3 weekly 737-800

Guam – Pohnpei – Chuuk – Guam 737-700 operates on: 07-08NOV20, 21-22NOV20

Guam – Saipan 3 weekly 737-700/-800 (-800 operates from 01OCT20)

Guam – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly 737-700

Guam – Yap 737-700 operates on 22-23NOV20

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Amsterdam eff 05JAN21 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-200ER tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Houston – Frankfurt eff 25OCT20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 01NOV20, 777-200ER from 02DEC20)

Houston – Lima 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Houston – London Heathrow eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Munich 5 weekly cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 01NOV20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 787-9 (767-300ER tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Houston – Sydney 1 daily service cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 28MAR21)

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 05JAN21 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Los Angeles – Melbourne 3 weekly cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 28MAR21)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 05JAN21 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Los Angeles – Sydney 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 05JAN21 1 daily 787-10, previously planned new route

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 05JAN21 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

Newark – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10 (767-400ER tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Newark – Barcelona 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Newark – Beijing Capital eff 05JAN21 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Berlin Tegel 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21. UA as of 02OCT20 continues to list Berlin Tegel instead of Berlin Brandenburg)

Newark – Brussels 3 weekly 787-10 (4 weekly 14DEC20 – 11JAN21, 1 daily from 01MAR21)

Newark – Cape Town eff 11DEC20 3 weekly 787-9 (Seasonal service unchanged)

Newark – Delhi 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Dublin 4 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 787-10 tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Geneva 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Newark – Hong Kong 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 26MAR21)

Newark – Lima 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 28MAR21)

Newark – Lisbon 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10 (3 daily 767-300ER tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Newark – Madrid 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily cancelled (Service will not be resumed in 2021)

Newark – Milan Malpensa eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER

Newark – Mumbai 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Munich 3 weekly 787-9 (767-400ER tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20, 5 weekly from 01MAR21)

Newark – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-10

Newark – Rome eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-300ER tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-300ER

Newark – Tel Aviv 2 daily 787-10

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 05JAN21 Planned new service, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Tokyo Narita 6 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-300ER tentatively scheduled from 01JAN21)

San Francisco – Auckland 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 28MAR21)

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 02DEC20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Delhi 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01DEC20)

San Francisco – Dublin 4 weekly cancelled (Planned new service tentatively to commence on 27MAR21)

San Francisco – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9 (777-300ER from 01DEC20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER from 01DEC20)

San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 28MAR21)

San Francisco – Munich 3 weekly 787-8 (-9 from 02DEC20)

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

San Francisco – Papeete 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01DEC20)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly 777-300ER tentatively scheduled until 30NOV20

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Singapore eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9 (Replacing 777-300ER in NW19)

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01NOV20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 777-300ER (1 daily from 01DEC20)

San Francisco – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01DEC20)

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 05JAN21 Service resumption, 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 (777-300ER tentatively scheduled from 01DEC20)

San Francisco – Zurich 1 daily cancelled (Schedule has been removed for all dates into 2021)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Washington Dulles – Brussels 1 daily 787-10 (777-200ER from 01DEC20)

Washington Dulles – Dublin 5 weekly cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10 (777-200ER from 01DEC20)

Washington Dulles – Geneva 4 weekly cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER from 01DEC20)

Washington Dulles – Munich 1 daily 787-8 (777-200ER from 01DEC20)

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily cancelled (Tentatively to resume on 27MAR21)

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv eff 25OCT20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-8 (replacing 777-200ER)

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily cancelled (Planned new service tentatively to commence on 27MAR21)

Washington Dulles – Zurich 6 weekly 787-8 (1 daily 767-300ER from 01DEC20)