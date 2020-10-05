Air Austral moves A220 service entry to Feb 2021

Air Austral in last week’s schedule update revised planned Airbus A220-300 service debut. Previously scheduled on 18DEC20, the A220 is now scheduled to enter service on 22FEB21. Latest revision to planned A220 operation as follows.



St. Denis de la Reunion – Antananarivo eff 06MAR21 1 weekly

St. Denis de la Reunion – Mauritius eff 22FEB21 1 weekly (3 weekly from 03MAR21, 2 weekly from 11MAR21)



Additional changes remain highly possible.