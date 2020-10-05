Eurowings plans Beirut and Erbil service in 1Q21

Eurowings in January 2021 plans to offer service to Iraq and Lebanon, as the airline schedules Beirut and Erbil flights, subject to Government Approval. These routes are listed in the OAG and GDS schedules, not on the airline’s website. Additional changes to these planned services remain likely.



Planned operation as follows.



Berlin – Beirut eff 02JAN21 2 weekly A320

EW8980 BER0710 – 1210BEY 320 2

EW8980 BER1205 – 1705BEY 320 6



EW8981 BEY1320 – 1635BER 320 2

EW8981 BEY1815 – 2130BER 320 6



Dusseldorf – Beirut eff 02JAN21 2 weekly A320

EW9980 DUS1130 – 1645BEY 320 2

EW9980 DUS1205 – 1720BEY 320 6



EW9981 BEY1800 – 2150DUS 320 2

EW9981 BEY1835 – 2225DUS 320 6



Dusseldorf – Erbil eff 02JAN21 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 12JAN21)

EW9978 DUS0730 – 1415EBL 320 26

EW9979 EBL1515 – 1825DUS 320 26



Stuttgart – Beirut eff 02FEB21 1 weekly A319

EW2980 STR1050 – 1535BEY 319 2

EW2981 BEY1635 – 2000STR 319 2