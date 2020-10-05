Aerolineas Argentinas Oct 2020 International operations as of 02OCT20

Aerolineas Argentinas during the month of October 2020 continues to operate limited schedule on International routes, due to ongoing travel restrictions. Planned operation as of 02OCT20 as follows.
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Asuncion 737-800 operates on 05OCT20, 19OCT20
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Madrid 1 weekly A330
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Miami 3 weekly A330 (4 weekly from 10OCT20)
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – New York JFK A330 departs EZE on 01OCT20, 15OCT20
Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 4 weekly 737-800
