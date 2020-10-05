American Nov 2020 Los Angeles – New York JFK service changes as of 05OCT20

American Airlines during the month of November 2020 is adjusting Los Angeles – New York JFK service, reflected in 05OCT20’s schedule update. From 04NOV20 to 30NOV20, the oneWorld member is operating 2 daily Boeing 777-200ER service, instead of previously listed 12 daily 3-class Airbus A321 aircraft.



AA002 LAX0830 – 1647JFK 772 D

AA004 LAX2135 – 0545+1JFK 772 D



AA001 JFK0900 – 1221LAX 772 D

AA003 JFK1800 – 2119LAX 772 D



Strictly on frequency comparison and excluding various factors, AA during the month of October 2020 operates this route 4-5 times daily, with 3-class A321 aircraft, similar to summer 1959.



The 777-200ER aircraft is also scheduled to operate New York JFK – Miami 2 round-trip flights from 04NOV20 to 30NOV20 (overall 4 daily).