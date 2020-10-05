WestJet in last week’s schedule update extended Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on Toronto – Vancouver route. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline scheduled 787 service from 04OCT20 to 04NOV20 (Toronto departure) 5 times weekly. This has been extended to 04DEC20, scheduled as daily flight from 05NOV20 to 04DEC20.
WS711 YYZ1715 – 1902YVR 789 D
WS706 YVR0900 – 1607YYZ 789 D
WestJet extends Toronto – Vancouver Boeing 787 service to early-Dec 2020
