Transavia France adds Santiago de Compostela service from April 2021

By Jim Liu

Transavia France from April 2021 is adding new service to Spain, as the airline opened service on Paris Orly – Santiago de Compostela route. From 15APR21, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.

TO3286 ORY1250 – 1455SCQ 73H 7
TO3288 ORY1520 – 1725SCQ 73H 4

TO3287 SCQ1540 – 1745ORY 73H 7
TO3289 SCQ1810 – 2015ORY 73H 4