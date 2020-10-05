Transavia France from April 2021 is adding new service to Spain, as the airline opened service on Paris Orly – Santiago de Compostela route. From 15APR21, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
TO3286 ORY1250 – 1455SCQ 73H 7
TO3288 ORY1520 – 1725SCQ 73H 4
TO3287 SCQ1540 – 1745ORY 73H 7
TO3289 SCQ1810 – 2015ORY 73H 4
Transavia France adds Santiago de Compostela service from April 2021
