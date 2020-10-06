Swiss International Air Lines in Northern winter 2020/21 season is adjusting operational aircraft for South Africa, where the airline schedules Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, instead of A340-300. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, this route is served 3 times weekly, instead of daily.
LX288 ZRH2150 – 0930+1JNB 77W 135
LX289 JNB2030 – 0610+1ZRH 77W 246
Swiss NW20 Johannesburg aircraft changes
