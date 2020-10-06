AerLingus schedules A330-300 London service in W20

AerLingus in winter 2020/21 season schedules widebody aircraft on Dublin – London Heathrow route, reflected in recent schedule update. From 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, 313-seater Airbus A330-300 aircraft is scheduled to operate late-afternoon/evening flight, 3 times weekly.
EI178 DUB1830 – 1950LHR 333 157
EI179 LHR2055 – 2215DUB 333 157
