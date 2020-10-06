Anadolu Jet adds Adana – Beirut service from mid-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Anadolu Jet starting next month is adding new route to Lebanon, with the addition of Adana – Beirut route. From 15OCT20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays. Following schedule is effective 25OCT20 for winter season.

TK7836 ADA1810 – 1815BEY 73H 4
TK7836 ADA1915 – 1920BEY 73H 7

TK7837 BEY1910 – 2115ADA 73H 4
TK7837 BEY2015 – 2220ADA 73H 7


