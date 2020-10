Aeroflot NW20 International operation changes as of 05OCT20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its International service, for winter 2020/21 season. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline since September removed majority of its International schedules between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Latest adjustment as of 05OCT20 sees the reopening of reservation to Los Angeles and New York, while additional routes see aircraft changes.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya 2 daily 737-800/A320

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bishkek 11 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Cairo 3 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai 2 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 737-800)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva 2 weekly A321/777-300ER (Previous plan: A321)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 5 daily A320/321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 2 daily A321/350/777-300ER (Previous plan: A321/330)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Los Angeles 1 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male 2 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Minsk 1 weekly A321 (Previous plan: 3 daily SSJ100/A321)

Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 2 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nur-Sultan 2 daily A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yerevan 2 weekly 777-300ER (Previous plan: 3 daily A321/737-800



Following service has been removed as of 05OCT20. Additional adjustment likely in the next few weeks.

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Aktau 3 weekly SSJ100

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Aktobe 4 weekly SSJ100

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Almaty 2 daily A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Atyrau 3 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Baku 2 daily 737-800

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tashkent 10 weekly A321/A330-300