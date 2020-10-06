Qatar Airways NW20 operations as of 05OCT20

Qatar Airways last week gradually filed planned service adjustment for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment as of 05OCT20 includes the following.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights and limited capacity on certain directions. Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks, in particular for schedules on/after 17DEC20.



Doha – Addis Ababa 3 weekly A320/350-900XWB (A320 only from 01DEC20)

Doha – Adelaide Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Ahmedabad 7 weekly A321

Doha – Algiers Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 14DEC20), 787-8 operating

Doha – Amman 17 weekly, various aircraft

Doha – Amritsar 7 weekly A320

Doha – Amsterdam 7 weekly A350-1000XWB (777-300ER from 01DEC20)

Doha – Ankara 7 weekly A320

Doha – Athens Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (777-300ER from 22JAN21 to 28FEB21)

Doha – Baghdad Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Baku Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Bangalore 7 weekly A350-1000XWB (-900XWB 01DEC20 – 16DEC20)

Doha – Bangkok Reduce from 49 to 21 weekly, 777-300ER operating (28 weekly from 17DEC20)

Doha – Barcelona Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (A350/787-8 from 01DEC20 to 15DEC20, 11 weekly from 17DEC20)

Doha – Basra Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Beirut Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly, various aircraft

Doha – Belgrade

25OCT20 – 14DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

eff 15DEC20 A321 replaces A320



Doha – Berlin 25OCT20 – 15DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating (A350-900XWB from 02DEC20, 777-300ER from 16DEC20; Brandenburg replace Tegel from 01NOV20)

Doha – Boston 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER in NW20

Doha – Brisbane – Auckland 3 weekly A350-1000XWB maintained in NW20, this routing also replaces Doha – Auckland nonstop service

Doha – Brussels Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Bucharest – Sofia Routing maintained in NW20, A320 operates 4 weekly until 14DEC20, 7 weekly from 16DEC20. This replaces terminator service to Bucharest (14 weekly) and Sofia (11 weekly)

Doha – Budapest Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Cape Town 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB/-1000XWB (A350-900XWB only from 17DEC20)

Doha – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 19DEC20), 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB

Doha – Cebu Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (Previously Cebu schedule in winter season was listed as 3 weekly from 02DEC20)

Doha – Chengdu 3 weekly A330-300

Doha – Chennai 7 weekly A350-900XWB replace A330

Doha – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Clark 6 weekly 787-8

Doha – Colombo Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 15DEC20), various aircraft

Doha – Copenhagen Reduce from 18 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB/787-8 operating (11 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 from 17DEC20, A350/787 from 01MAR21)

Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Dar es Salaam – Zanzibar 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Delhi 14 weekly 787-8/A350-900XWB

Doha – Denpasar eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Doha – Dhaka 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, various aircraft

Doha – Djibouti Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 3 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8 operates triangle routing 3 weekly, replacing Doha – Johannesburg – Durban and Doha – Maputo routing

Doha – Edinburgh Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (787-8/A350-900XWB from 01FEB21, A350 from 01MAR21)

Doha – Entebbe – Kigali Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Erbil Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Frankfurt 14 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB/777-300ER

Doha – Goa 7 weekly, A320 replacing A321 (A321 from 17DEC20)

Doha – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Doha – Hangzhou 4 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Hanoi Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (777-300ER from 17DEC20)

Doha – Helsinki Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating (selected dates by 787-8)

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 7 weekly QR972/973 cancelled

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh QR970/971 7 weekly 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB, Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh sector cancelled

Doha – Hong Kong 25OCT20 – 15DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (11 weekly from 01DEC20). A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER for entire NW20

Doha – Houston Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20, 5 weekly from 30DEC20), A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Hyderabad 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Isfahan 2 weekly A320

Doha – Islamabad 14 weekly. Various aircraft operating, instead of 777-300ER only

Doha – Istanbul 14 weekly various aircraft

Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 21 weekly A320/321

Doha – Jakarta Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, 787-8 operating (A350-900XWB/787-8 from 01DEC20, A350 only from 17DEC20)

Doha – Johannesburg 14 weekly A350-900XWB (Overall reduction from 21 weekly)

Doha – Karachi 14 weekly various aircraft

Doha – Kathmandu Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, 787-8 replaces A330-300

Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating (This replaces Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha triangle routing)

Doha – Kochi 11 weekly A320/350-900XWB

Doha – Kolkata 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Kozhikode 7 weekly A320

Doha – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB/777-300ER operating

Doha – Kuwait City Reduce from 84 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 01DEC20, 28 from 17DEC20), various aircraft

Doha – Kyiv Borispil eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01JAN21), A320 operating

Doha – Lagos 7 weekly terminator service cancelled

Doha – Lagos – Accra Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Lahore 14 weekly various aircraft

Doha – Larnaca Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 20DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – London Gatwick Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 16DEC20), 787-8 operating

Doha – London Heathrow Reduce from 42 to 28 weekly, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB/777-300ER operating (777-300ER only from 17DEC20)

Doha – Los Angeles 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Luanda 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Madrid Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly 777-300ER/A350-900XWB operating (787-8/A350-900XWB from 15DEC20)

Doha – Mahe Island Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A319 replaces A330-200 (787-8 from 01MAR21)

Doha – Male Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 17DEC20), various aircraft operating

Doha – Manchester Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Manila 18 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Mashhad 7 weekly A320

Doha – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Miami eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, reduces from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces -1000XWB

Doha – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly (14 weekly from 16DEC20), A350-900XWB operating. Selected dates operated by 787-8

Doha – Montreal 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, A320/321 operating

Doha – Mumbai 7 weekly. A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Munich 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER (A350-900XWB/777-300ER from 17DEC20)

Doha – Muscat Reduce from 49 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 01DEC20, 28 from 17DEC20), various aircraft

Doha – Nagpur Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Nairobi Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, 787-8/A320 operating

Doha – Najaf Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – New York JFK 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly. QR703/704 operated by A350-900XWB instead of -1000XWB

Doha – Oslo Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (777-300ER scheduled from 22JAN21 to 06FEB21)

Doha – Paris CDG 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A350-900/-1000XWB operating until 30NOV20, 777-300ER from 01DEC20

Doha – Perth Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Peshawar 7 weekly A320

Doha – Philadelphia Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 21DEC20), A350-900XWB operating

Doha – Phuket eff 11DEC20 Service resumption, 21 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Prague Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20). 787-8 until 30NOV20, A320 from 01DEC20

Doha – Rome Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (10 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 from 17DEC20)

Doha – Salalah Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza sector cancelled)

Doha – Seoul Incheon 02NOV20 – 15DEC20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Shiraz 7 weekly A320

Doha – Singapore Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB/777-300ER operating

Doha – Sohar 01NOV20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A320 operating

Doha – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A350-900 operating (787-8 from 01DEC20)

Doha – Sulaymaniyah 7 weekly A320

Doha – Sydney 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Tbilisi Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 20 weekly, various aircraft

Doha – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly A321

Doha – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly. A350-900XWB/-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Tunis 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 replaces A330

Doha – Vienna Reduce from 17 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), 787-8 operating

Doha – Warsaw Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Washington Dulles 7 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER

Doha – Windhoek Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Yerevan 7 weekly A320

Doha – Zagreb Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 14DEC20), A320 operating

Doha – Zurich Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (11 weekly from 01DEC20, 787-8/A350-900 mix from 15DEC20)



Following routes/sectors cancelled in Northern winter 2020/21 season:

Doha – Adana

Doha – Atlanta

Doha – Beijing Capital

Doha – Birmingham

Doha – Cardiff

Doha – Chiang Mai

Doha – Chongqing

Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha (QR continues to operate Doha – Clark sector)

Doha – Da Nang

Doha – Faisalabad

Doha – Geneva

Doha – Gothenburg

Doha – Izmir

Doha – Krabi

Doha – Lisbon

Doha – Malta

Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha

Doha – Mombasa

Doha – Multan

Doha – Nice

Doha – Penang – Langkawi

Doha – Pisa

Doha – St. Petersburg

Doha – Sarajevo

Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong

Doha – Sialkot

Doha – Skopje

Doha – Thessaloniki

Doha – Tokyo Haneda

Doha – Venice

Doha – Yangon

Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh

Johannesburg – Durban (Durban operates via Maputo)

Johannesburg – Gaborone

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza

Sydney – Canberra