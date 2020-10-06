Qatar Airways NW20 operations as of 05OCT20

Qatar Airways last week gradually filed planned service adjustment for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment as of 05OCT20 includes the following.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, including passenger traffic rights and limited capacity on certain directions. Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks, in particular for schedules on/after 17DEC20.
Doha – Addis Ababa 3 weekly A320/350-900XWB (A320 only from 01DEC20)
Doha – Adelaide Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Ahmedabad 7 weekly A321
Doha – Algiers Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 14DEC20), 787-8 operating
Doha – Amman 17 weekly, various aircraft
Doha – Amritsar 7 weekly A320
Doha – Amsterdam 7 weekly A350-1000XWB (777-300ER from 01DEC20)
Doha – Ankara 7 weekly A320
Doha – Athens Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (777-300ER from 22JAN21 to 28FEB21)
Doha – Baghdad Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Baku Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – Bangalore 7 weekly A350-1000XWB (-900XWB 01DEC20 – 16DEC20)
Doha – Bangkok Reduce from 49 to 21 weekly, 777-300ER operating (28 weekly from 17DEC20)
Doha – Barcelona Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (A350/787-8 from 01DEC20 to 15DEC20, 11 weekly from 17DEC20)
Doha – Basra Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Beirut Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly, various aircraft
Doha – Belgrade
25OCT20 – 14DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
eff 15DEC20 A321 replaces A320
Doha – Berlin 25OCT20 – 15DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating (A350-900XWB from 02DEC20, 777-300ER from 16DEC20; Brandenburg replace Tegel from 01NOV20)
Doha – Boston 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER in NW20
Doha – Brisbane – Auckland 3 weekly A350-1000XWB maintained in NW20, this routing also replaces Doha – Auckland nonstop service
Doha – Brussels Reduce from 8 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Bucharest – Sofia Routing maintained in NW20, A320 operates 4 weekly until 14DEC20, 7 weekly from 16DEC20. This replaces terminator service to Bucharest (14 weekly) and Sofia (11 weekly)
Doha – Budapest Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – Cape Town 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB/-1000XWB (A350-900XWB only from 17DEC20)
Doha – Casablanca Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 19DEC20), 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB
Doha – Cebu Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (Previously Cebu schedule in winter season was listed as 3 weekly from 02DEC20)
Doha – Chengdu 3 weekly A330-300
Doha – Chennai 7 weekly A350-900XWB replace A330
Doha – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Clark 6 weekly 787-8
Doha – Colombo Reduce from 28 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 15DEC20), various aircraft
Doha – Copenhagen Reduce from 18 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB/787-8 operating (11 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 from 17DEC20, A350/787 from 01MAR21)
Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 7 weekly A350-1000XWB
Doha – Dar es Salaam – Zanzibar 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Delhi 14 weekly 787-8/A350-900XWB
Doha – Denpasar eff 01JAN21 Service resumption, reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Doha – Dhaka 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, various aircraft
Doha – Djibouti Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 3 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8 operates triangle routing 3 weekly, replacing Doha – Johannesburg – Durban and Doha – Maputo routing
Doha – Edinburgh Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (787-8/A350-900XWB from 01FEB21, A350 from 01MAR21)
Doha – Entebbe – Kigali Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Erbil Reduce from 17 to 14 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Frankfurt 14 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB/777-300ER
Doha – Goa 7 weekly, A320 replacing A321 (A321 from 17DEC20)
Doha – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Doha – Hangzhou 4 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Hanoi Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating (777-300ER from 17DEC20)
Doha – Helsinki Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating (selected dates by 787-8)
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 7 weekly QR972/973 cancelled
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh QR970/971 7 weekly 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB, Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh sector cancelled
Doha – Hong Kong 25OCT20 – 15DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (11 weekly from 01DEC20). A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER for entire NW20
Doha – Houston Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20, 5 weekly from 30DEC20), A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Hyderabad 7 weekly 787-8
Doha – Isfahan 2 weekly A320
Doha – Islamabad 14 weekly. Various aircraft operating, instead of 777-300ER only
Doha – Istanbul 14 weekly various aircraft
Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 21 weekly A320/321
Doha – Jakarta Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, 787-8 operating (A350-900XWB/787-8 from 01DEC20, A350 only from 17DEC20)
Doha – Johannesburg 14 weekly A350-900XWB (Overall reduction from 21 weekly)
Doha – Karachi 14 weekly various aircraft
Doha – Kathmandu Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, 787-8 replaces A330-300
Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating (This replaces Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha triangle routing)
Doha – Kochi 11 weekly A320/350-900XWB
Doha – Kolkata 7 weekly 787-8
Doha – Kozhikode 7 weekly A320
Doha – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB/777-300ER operating
Doha – Kuwait City Reduce from 84 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 01DEC20, 28 from 17DEC20), various aircraft
Doha – Kyiv Borispil eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01JAN21), A320 operating
Doha – Lagos 7 weekly terminator service cancelled
Doha – Lagos – Accra Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Lahore 14 weekly various aircraft
Doha – Larnaca Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 20DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – London Gatwick Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 16DEC20), 787-8 operating
Doha – London Heathrow Reduce from 42 to 28 weekly, A350-900XWB/-1000XWB/777-300ER operating (777-300ER only from 17DEC20)
Doha – Los Angeles 7 weekly A350-1000XWB
Doha – Luanda 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Madrid Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly 777-300ER/A350-900XWB operating (787-8/A350-900XWB from 15DEC20)
Doha – Mahe Island Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A319 replaces A330-200 (787-8 from 01MAR21)
Doha – Male Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 17DEC20), various aircraft operating
Doha – Manchester Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Manila 18 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Mashhad 7 weekly A320
Doha – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-1000XWB
Doha – Miami eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, reduces from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces -1000XWB
Doha – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly (14 weekly from 16DEC20), A350-900XWB operating. Selected dates operated by 787-8
Doha – Montreal 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, A320/321 operating
Doha – Mumbai 7 weekly. A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Munich 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER (A350-900XWB/777-300ER from 17DEC20)
Doha – Muscat Reduce from 49 to 14 weekly (21 weekly from 01DEC20, 28 from 17DEC20), various aircraft
Doha – Nagpur Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Nairobi Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, 787-8/A320 operating
Doha – Najaf Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – New York JFK 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly. QR703/704 operated by A350-900XWB instead of -1000XWB
Doha – Oslo Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (777-300ER scheduled from 22JAN21 to 06FEB21)
Doha – Paris CDG 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A350-900/-1000XWB operating until 30NOV20, 777-300ER from 01DEC20
Doha – Perth Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Peshawar 7 weekly A320
Doha – Philadelphia Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 21DEC20), A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Phuket eff 11DEC20 Service resumption, 21 weekly 777-300ER
Doha – Prague Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20). 787-8 until 30NOV20, A320 from 01DEC20
Doha – Rome Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (10 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 from 17DEC20)
Doha – Salalah Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza sector cancelled)
Doha – Seoul Incheon 02NOV20 – 15DEC20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Shiraz 7 weekly A320
Doha – Singapore Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB/777-300ER operating
Doha – Sohar 01NOV20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly, A350-900 operating (787-8 from 01DEC20)
Doha – Sulaymaniyah 7 weekly A320
Doha – Sydney 7 weekly A350-1000XWB
Doha – Tbilisi Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 20 weekly, various aircraft
Doha – Thiruvananthapuram 7 weekly A321
Doha – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly. A350-900XWB/-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Tunis 25OCT20 – 16DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 replaces A330
Doha – Vienna Reduce from 17 to 5 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), 787-8 operating
Doha – Warsaw Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 17DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – Washington Dulles 7 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER
Doha – Windhoek Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Yerevan 7 weekly A320
Doha – Zagreb Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 14DEC20), A320 operating
Doha – Zurich Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (11 weekly from 01DEC20, 787-8/A350-900 mix from 15DEC20)
Following routes/sectors cancelled in Northern winter 2020/21 season:
Doha – Adana
Doha – Atlanta
Doha – Beijing Capital
Doha – Birmingham
Doha – Cardiff
Doha – Chiang Mai
Doha – Chongqing
Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha (QR continues to operate Doha – Clark sector)
Doha – Da Nang
Doha – Faisalabad
Doha – Geneva
Doha – Gothenburg
Doha – Izmir
Doha – Krabi
Doha – Lisbon
Doha – Malta
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha
Doha – Mombasa
Doha – Multan
Doha – Nice
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
Doha – Pisa
Doha – St. Petersburg
Doha – Sarajevo
Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong
Doha – Sialkot
Doha – Skopje
Doha – Thessaloniki
Doha – Tokyo Haneda
Doha – Venice
Doha – Yangon
Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh
Johannesburg – Durban (Durban operates via Maputo)
Johannesburg – Gaborone
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza
Sydney – Canberra
Qatar Airways NW20 operations as of 05OCT20
