Delta NW20 Long-Haul network operations as of 04OCT20

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 04OCT20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its long-haul service for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as of 04OCT20 includes the following.



Atlanta – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 04JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Detroit – Paris CDG 02NOV20 – 17DEC20 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Los Angeles – Sydney 25OCT20 – 21DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 25OCT20 Service resumption, 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 19DEC20; Previous plan: 4 weekly A330-300 for entire NW20)

New York JFK – Amsterdam Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating (A330-900neo operates from 05DEC20 instead of 01DEC20)

New York JFK – Brussels Service remains cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 767-400ER operating

New York JFK – Rome Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

New York JFK – Zurich Service remains cancelled in NW20 (Previous plan: A330-300 replaces 767-400ER, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly)



Previously reported changes:

Atlanta – Amsterdam 2 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Bogota eff 01NOV20 Service operates 7 weekly for entire NW20, 767-300ER operating (Previous plan: reduce to 4 weekly in Nov)

Atlanta – Brussels Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 767-400ER replaces -300ER, 1 daily

Atlanta – Cartagena Seasonal service cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Dusseldorf Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta eff 13DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating. Cape Town is a service resumption. Service to South Africa originally scheduled to resume from 24OCT20

Atlanta – Lagos 4 weekly A330-200 (1 daily 14DEC20 – 08JAN21)

Atlanta – Lima 24OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Atlanta – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 replaces 767-400ER

Atlanta – Munich Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Quito eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER replaces 757

Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Rome Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile 24OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-400ER operating

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 24OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. A350-900XWB operating

Boston – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300

Boston – Dublin eff 12MAR21 Service resumption, reduce from 7 weekly 757 to 5 weekly 767-300ER

Boston – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-400ER operating

Boston – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Cincinnati – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Amsterdam Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

Detroit – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Frankfurt Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A350-900XWB service tentatively scheduled until 30NOV20

Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Honolulu – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai Service remains cancelled in NW20

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, replacing Tokyo Narita. Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Indianapolis – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Los Angeles – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (reduction until 31DEC20), A350-900XWB operating

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon Service remains cancelled in NW20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20

New York JFK – Accra 767-300ER service increases from 4 to 7 weekly from 29SEP20

New York JFK – Athens Service resumes on 02MAR21, 5 weekly A330-300 in March 2021

New York JFK – Barcelona Service remains cancelled in NW20

New York JFK – Bogota eff 17DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER replaces 757

New York JFK – Dakar Increase from 2 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating (5th weekly scheduled 20DEC20 – 10JAN21)

New York JFK – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Edinburgh Service remains cancelled in NW20

New York JFK – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Lagos eff 10DEC20 4 weekly A330-200 (6 weekly 21DEC20 – 06JAN21)

New York JFK – Lisbon eff 02MAR21 Service resumption, 5 weekly 767-300ER, replacing 757

New York JFK – London Heathrow Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 767-400ER operating

New York JFK – Madrid A330-300 replaces 767-300ER, reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Mumbai Planned service resumption from 10DEC20 cancelled

New York JFK – Paris CDG Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 18DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-400ER (Previous plan: reduce from 7 to 3 weekly 25OCT20 – 28NOV20)

New York JFK – Tel Aviv

eff 12DEC20 2nd daily service resumes with A330-300

eff 15JAN21 DL234/235 A330-900neo replaces -300



Orlando – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20

Portland OR – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20

Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Seattle – Amsterdam A330-900neo replaces -300, 1 daily

Seattle – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20

Seattle – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly (5 weekly 04JAN21 – 26MAR21) to 3 weekly, A330-300 operating

Seattle – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A330-900neo service tentatively scheduled until 30NOV20

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01DEC20 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating

Seoul Incheon – Manila eff 26OCT20 Planned new route unchanged, service operates 4 weekly instead of 7 until 01JAN21. A330-900neo operating