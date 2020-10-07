KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned Amsterdam – Vancouver service, for the period of 25OCT20 – 11DEC20. The Skyteam carrier currently schedules 3 weekly flights with a mix of A330-200/-300, instead of 4 weekly A330-300. Planned operation as follows.
KL681 AMS1300 – 1355YVR 333 13
KL681 AMS1300 – 1355YVR 332 6
KL682 YVR1530 – 1005+1AMS 333 13
KL682 YVR1530 – 1005+1AMS 332 6
KLM Nov 2020 Vancouver operation changes as of 06OCT20
