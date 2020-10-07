TUI Airways in winter 2020/21 season plans service adjustment for Birmingham – Ilha do Sal route. The adjustment sees the airline operates Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft once weekly, instead of 2 weekly Boeing 757-200 in winter 2019/20 season.
For winter season, service operates from 06NOV20.
TOM704 BHX0925 – 1435SID 788 5
TOM705 SID1535 – 2225BHX 788 5
TUI Airways W20 Birmingham – Ilha do Sal service changes
