American Airlines during the weekend of 04OCT20’s schedule update filed revised operation to Canada, for the month of November 2020. From 04NOV20 to 30NOV20, planned operation includes the following.
Charlotte – Toronto 2 daily CRJ900
Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 1 daily CRJ700
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Calgary 1 daily E175
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Toronto 1 daily A319
Philadelphia – Montreal 10 weekly CRJ700
Philadelphia – Toronto 16 weekly ERJ145/CRJ700
Phoenix – Calgary 1 daily CRJ900
American Airlines Nov 2020 Canada operations
Posted
American Airlines during the weekend of 04OCT20’s schedule update filed revised operation to Canada, for the month of November 2020. From 04NOV20 to 30NOV20, planned operation includes the following.