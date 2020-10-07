Pacific Coastal resumes Vancouver – Masset service from late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Pacific Coastal Airlines in the end of October 2020 plans to resume Vancouver – Masset route, announced earlier this week. The airline plans to operate this route with Saab 340 aircraft, effective from 29OCT20. This route is served twice weekly, and there are restrictions to reservation on this route.

8P971 YVR0930 – 1150ZMT SF3 47
8P972 ZMT1230 – 1450YVR SF3 47

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.