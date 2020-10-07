Pacific Coastal resumes Vancouver – Masset service from late-Oct 2020

Pacific Coastal Airlines in the end of October 2020 plans to resume Vancouver – Masset route, announced earlier this week. The airline plans to operate this route with Saab 340 aircraft, effective from 29OCT20. This route is served twice weekly, and there are restrictions to reservation on this route.



8P971 YVR0930 – 1150ZMT SF3 47

8P972 ZMT1230 – 1450YVR SF3 47