Asiana Airlines during this month schedules 2 one-way charter flights to Nepal, based on schedule listing. The Star Alliance carrier’s Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to operate Seoul Incheon – Kathmandu flight on 10OCT20 and 31OCT20. Planned operation remains subject to change.
OZ7653 ICN1340 – 1700KTM 359
Asiana Airlines schedules limited Nepal charter flights in Oct 2020
