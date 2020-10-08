Asiana Airlines schedules limited Nepal charter flights in Oct 2020

Asiana Airlines during this month schedules 2 one-way charter flights to Nepal, based on schedule listing. The Star Alliance carrier’s Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to operate Seoul Incheon – Kathmandu flight on 10OCT20 and 31OCT20. Planned operation remains subject to change.

OZ7653 ICN1340 – 1700KTM 359

